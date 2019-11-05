Heavy rain to batter Leeds on Tuesday - forecast in full as freezing fog ahead

Heavy rain will hit Leeds on Tuesday morning

A band of rain and cloud is expected to move eastwards across the country into the evening, bringing strengthening winds for most and potential hill snow in the north. Sunday and Monday will most likely continue to be unsettled, and this theme will probably remain throughout the following week. Looking ahead to the later part of the period, although confidence is currently low, some snow is possible in the north, mainly over the hills, whilst the heaviest rainfall is likely to be concentrated across central and southern England. For most parts, it will remain colder than average throughout this period.