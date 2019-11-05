Heavy rain to batter Leeds on Tuesday - forecast in full as freezing fog ahead
Heavy rain is set to batter Leeds on Tuesday morning, forecasters predict.
There is an 80% chance of heavy rain on Tuesday morning from 7am, moving to lighter rain from 8am through to 1pm, but make no mistake it will be a wet old morning.
The weather forecast for Tuesday
Wet and windy at first, with rain slowly clearing to the south. Wind easing and sunny spells developing during the afternoon, yet feeling rather cold in the northeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:
Wednesday starting cold, locally frosty, yet remaining largely dry with hazy sunshine. Breezy with heavy rain overnight, but dry, largely sunny on Thursday. Rain or showers moving south on Friday.
The week ahead
Saturday should start cold and frosty for most, with patches of fog expected in central and eastern England, which may be slow to clear.
A band of rain and cloud is expected to move eastwards across the country into the evening, bringing strengthening winds for most and potential hill snow in the north. Sunday and Monday will most likely continue to be unsettled, and this theme will probably remain throughout the following week. Looking ahead to the later part of the period, although confidence is currently low, some snow is possible in the north, mainly over the hills, whilst the heaviest rainfall is likely to be concentrated across central and southern England. For most parts, it will remain colder than average throughout this period.