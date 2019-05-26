Hail and thunder could hit Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday - weather forecast in full

Have your say

Heavy rain has hit Leeds on Sunday morning - and the bad news is that more showers are on the way including on Bank Holiday Monday.

After a period of some wonderful sunshine, Leeds is facing a serious downturn in its meteorological fortunes this week.

Could thunder hit on Bank Holiday Monday?

In fact, although the temperature will stay broadly warmer than it was a few weeks ago, the rain is not showing any signs of leaving.

Here's the weather forecast in full, according to the Met Office:

Sunday - Heavy rain, max temperatures of 17 degrees C. Outbreaks of sun at 6pm.

Bank Holiday Monday - Rain and sun. Max temperature 15. Fortunately the chance of rain is just 30%, says the Met Office, but it will still be cloudy and overcast and not massively warm and there is a risk of both thunder and hail in the county.

Tuesday - Rain and sun mixed. Max temperature just 13 degrees.

Wednesday - cloudy, dry, but not sunny either. Max temperature 15.

Thursday - Heavy rain and very cloudy. Max temperature 15.

Friday - cloudy, not much rain but no sun either. Max temperature 16.

Saturday - cloudy, 19 degrees, but not sunny.

The full roundup from the Met Office:

Sunday:

A cloudy and breezy morning with outbreaks of rain, some heavy at times. Becoming drier and brighter into the afternoon, with some sunny spells developing, though remaining breezy and feeling quite cool out of the sun. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Sunday night:

A dry evening with sunny spells, but becoming windy, with gales over the Pennines. Staying windy overnight, and turning cloudy, with patchy light rain. Feeling chilly in the wind. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Monday:

Winds soon easing and cloud breaking to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some heavy later with a risk of hail and thunder. Feeling quite cool. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday sees further daytime showers, some heavy. Wednesday drier with just isolated light showers. Thursday cloudy and warmer, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and feeling humid. Light winds throughout.

So as you can see, it's not going to be a stellar week for weather in Leeds....