Gritters out in Leeds tonight as temperature set to drop to freezing with "good chance of frost"
Gritters are set to be out in Leeds tonight as temperatures drop to freezing - with a "good chance of frost".
Leeds Council confirmed gritters would be sent out on the roads of Leeds at 7pm on January 21.
Main roads and cycle routes will be treated, the council said.
A tweet by Leeds Council said: "It's going to be mighty cold tonight, dropping to around freezing through the night and into tomorrow and with a good chance of frost!
"That means our gritters will be back behind the wheel this evening, treating main roads and cycle routes at 7pm!"
Met Office weather predictions for Leeds:
Tonight:
Western areas including the Pennines will be overcast with a few spots of light rain or drizzle possible. Some clear spells further east but generally a lot of cloud. Minimum temperature -1 °C.
Saturday:
Generally dry with bright or sunny spells in some eastern areas but cloudier further west, with the odd spot of light rain. Chilly at night with possible patchy frost. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
