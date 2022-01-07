Gritters out in Leeds as yellow ice weather warning put in place in West Yorkshire
The gritters are out in Leeds as forecasters issue a yellow weather warning across the city.
The Met Office has put a warning in place for ice between 3.30pm until midnight on Friday, January 7.
Icy patches are expected on roads, pavements and cycle paths.
This increases the likelihood of accidents or injuries.
Leeds City Council confirmed staff will be out gritting primary routes at 4pm and again at 4am on Saturday, January 8.
Blustery wintery showers are set to continue throughout the day.
It will feel cold, with minimum temperatures of minus four degrees and maximum temperatures of four degrees.
Overnight, the showers will fade and widespread frost will develop.
Towards the early morning rain and sleet will arrive, with snow possible in hilly areas.
Saturday will see outbreaks of heavy rain and some snow in hilly areas.
