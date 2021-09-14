Flooding 'possible' as weather warning issued for Leeds with 'heavy rainfall' expected on Tuesday
Flooding is 'possible' in Leeds according to a new Met Office weather warning issued for Tuesday.
Whilst many areas across the country will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some in Leeds leading to disruption, the Met Office said.
The warning - which covers 6am to midnight on Tuesday - said 'there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."
It continues: "Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer and the chance of cancellations.
"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures.
"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."