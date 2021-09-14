Whilst many areas across the country will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some in Leeds leading to disruption, the Met Office said.

The warning - which covers 6am to midnight on Tuesday - said 'there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

It continues: "Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer and the chance of cancellations.

Flooding 'possible' as weather warning issued for Leeds with 'heavy rainfall' expected on Tuesday SWNS

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.