Flood risk as extreme rain to batter Leeds in yellow weather warning

There is an 80% chance of heavy rain on Tuesday morning from 7am, moving to lighter rain from 8am through to 1pm, but make no mistake it will be a wet old morning.

But the worst of the rain will hit Leeds from Thursday, with the warning remaining in place all Thursday and Friday.

What the warning says:

Heavy rain is set to batter Leeds

Prolonged rain through Thursday and overnight into Friday may bring disruption from flooding.

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

The weekend

Saturday should start cold and frosty for most, with patches of fog expected in central and eastern England, which may be slow to clear.