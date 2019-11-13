'Danger to life' as Yorkshire residents warned to brace for flooding on Thursday

The weather warning covers a vast amount of South Yorkshire, with Sheffield set to be hit hardest by the horrific conditions.

The city is still coming to terms with significant flooding in the past week.

Now, a further weather warning has been issued for Thursday for the entirety of the day.

Flooding in Yorkshire PA Wire/Danny Lawson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said: "Risk of further heavy rain may increase disruption from flooding.

"There is a small chance that communities could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life.

"There is a small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses which may lead to collapse or damage to buildings or structures.

"Where flooding occurs, road closures are likely, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations.

"Dangerous driving conditions will occur because of spray and flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance that power and other essential services, such as gas, water, mobile phone service will be lost."

The Met Office said the "warning area has been adjusted to reflect the latest forecast information".

Rotherham Central station is unlikely to re-open for rail service before Friday with work still ongoing to deal with issues causing by severe flooding.

Earlier today, normal services resumed on most other lines in South Yorkshire, though amended timetables are in operation on some routes.

Work continues across the region to repair damage caused by floods and prepare the tracks for full timetables.