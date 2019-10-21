Autumn sunshine and crisp temperatures - Monday's weather forecast for Leeds
The clouds are set to part for some crisp Autumn sunshine in Leeds today (Monday).
After a weekend of grey skies, the Met Office says the new week is off to a bright start.
Forecasters say clouds should give way to "sunny intervals" by late morning.
Temperatures will be suitably crisp for late October, peaking at 12°C at around 2-3pm.
There may be patches of cloud, although the forecast is generally for sunny skies.
The Met Office said: "Cloudy this morning with some patchy light rain in places. Brightening up and becoming mostly dry later with spells of sunshine developing this afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C."
Temperatures will plummet to near freezing tonight.
The forecast continues: "Dry this evening with clear spells. Remaining dry overnight with further clear spells. Becoming chilly with some mist and fog patches. Minimum temperature 1 °C."