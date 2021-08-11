Thankfully it seems most of the worst of the rain is behind us, with dry days and temperatures hovering around the low twenties over the next few days and into the weekend.

But many people in Leeds have been wondering if the UK is in for another heatwave before the summer is out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People enjoy the hot summer sun on the beach at South Bay in Scarborough in 2018.

When is the August heatwave due?

Well, it's not clear that there is even going to be one - although it looks as if conditions are going to stabilise.

The Met Office long-range forecast for August 15 to 24 states: "Showers or longer spells of rain are more likely across the north and west on Sunday and Monday where it may also be breezy.

"Drier weather is also more likely across the southeast.

"Moving further into next week and for the rest of the period, high pressure may become more dominant with many areas seeing more settled conditions.

"However, changeable conditions remain possible across parts of the north and spells of heavy showers or thunderstorms can't be ruled out across parts of the south at times.

It adds: "Temperatures expected to be around average for most for this time of year, though with some warmer weather in more settled areas in the south."

The BBC long-range forecast is more optimistic, however.

Its outlook for August 16 to 29 said: "Drier weather should spread in from the south, and this will also bring in a warmer, more tropical air mass to the UK.

"Temperatures should trend warmer than normal into late August, with some very warm or hot days possible if high pressure moves overhead for too long.

‘If the high does linger overhead, a heatwave may develop as well, but confidence is low on this.

"Chances for heat increase later in the month, but high pressure will need to move into the correct spot for this to pan out.’

As always with the weather, the further ahead you look, the less confident you can be about weather predictions.

The Met Office weather prediction for August 25 to September 8 states: "Confidence is very low through this period.

"There are signs that the UK will continue to be under the influence of high pressure with settled weather more likely in the south.

"However, some spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible at times.

"The north of the UK will probably remain changeable and often unsettled.

"Temperatures are likely to be overall near or slightly above average.

Met Office weather forecast for Leeds

Wednesday, August 11: Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime - highs of 21C

Thursday, August 12: Sunny intervals - highs of 21C

Friday, August 13: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime - highs of 20C

Saturday, August 14: Sunny intervals - highs of 20C

Sunday, August 15: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime - highs of 21C

Monday, August 16: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning - highs of 20C