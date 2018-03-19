Weather: Yellow weather warning for Leeds extended in to Tuesday

A yellow weather warning for Leeds that was supposed to expire on Monday morning has been extended due to the risks of possible ice.

The 'be aware' warning was due to expire at 10 am today, but has now been extended by the Met Office from 7pm tonight to 9am on Tuesday.

The Met Office website reads: "Ice is likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries from slips and falls."

Temperatures are set to plummet to just 3C from 7pm tonight.

The Met Office website says that Monday will have maximum termperatured of 6C on Monday.

On tonight, they add: "Rather cloudy during the evening and overnight, with a few showers arriving on the northerly breeze. Although less cold than recent nights, a widespread frost is still expected. Minimum temperature -1 °C."

Hour-by-hour weather update for Monday afternoon and evening:

1pm: Sunny

2pm: Sunny

3pm: Sunny intervals

4pm: Cloudy

5pm: Cloudy

6pm: Cloudy

7pm: Overcast

8pm: Cloudy

9pm: Overcast

10pm: Cloudy

11pm: Cloudy