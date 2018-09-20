Weather warnings in place as Storm Ali blows into Leeds

Have your say

Weather warnings are in place for Leeds tonight as Storm Ali continues to batter parts of the UK.

The yellow level warnings have been set from 6pm tonight until 9am on Friday.

There is also a yellow warning of wind in place from 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

It means that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, damage to buildings, disruptions to the road and travel networks and possible power cuts.

There was partial disruption in the city centre yesterday, (Sept 19) with Bridgewater Place being made a no-go zone for high-sided vehicles until wind speeds subsided.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are continuing to arrive from the west through the rest of the month, bringing generally wetter conditions and stronger winds.