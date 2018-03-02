Weather warning: No snow forecast for Leeds today... but boy is it going to be COLD

Although the Beast from the East looks to have relinquished its battering of Leeds an icy chill will still hang in the air.

Leeds will struggle to get above freezing today.

The temperature gauge won't rise above 1C on Friday, according to the Met Office, meaning that snow laying on the ground could be at risk of turning to ice for large parts of the day.

The relentless snow storms have caused disruption to all forms of transport in the city, with t hat continuing today.

8am – Cloudy - -1C

9am – Cloudy - -1C

10am – Cloudy - 0C

11am – Cloudy - 0C

12pm – Cloudy - 0C

1pm – Cloudy - 1C

2pm – Cloudy - 1C

3pm – Cloudy - 1C

4pm – Cloudy - 0C

5pm – Overcast - 0C

6pm – Overcast - 0C

7pm – Overcast - 0C

8pm – Overcast - 0C

9pm – Overcast - 0C

10pm – Overcast - 0C

11pm - Cloudy - 0C