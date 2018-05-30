Weather warning issued for Leeds as hail and thunderstorms look set to strike city

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leeds as the city braces itself for heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

READ: Double decker bus hits bridge near Wakefield



Could Leeds be hit by thunder and hail?'Left pic: Andrew Manning

The warning, which is in place between midnight on Thursday, May 31 and 9pm on Friday, June 1, tells resident that thunderstorms in the south will move northwards, with scattered storms across southern, central and and northwesterly parts of the county.

VIDEO: Chapel Allerton bar The Woods suffers 'extensive damage' after fire

The Met Office, who issued the warning, say up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour with up to 60mm over the coure of a few hours.

Frequent lightning and large hail are also a possibility.