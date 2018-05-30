Weather warning issued for Leeds as hail and thunderstorms look set to strike city

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leeds as the city braces itself for heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

The warning, which is in place between midnight on Thursday, May 31 and 9pm on Friday, June 1, tells resident that thunderstorms in the south will move northwards, with scattered storms across southern, central and and northwesterly parts of the county.

Could Leeds be hit bu thunder and hail?'Left pic: Andrew Manning

The Met Office, who issued the warning, say up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour with up to 60mm over the coure of a few hours.

Frequent lightning and large hail are also a possibility.