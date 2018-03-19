Weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds as yellow warning is issued

Leeds woke up to the remaining signs of the mini Beast from the East which struck the city over the weekend.

READ: The memorable things you can only do in Leeds

With snow still laying on the ground ground, the Met Office are warning that ice could be a problem today, with the warning in place between 5am and 10am.

The Met Office website says: "Ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls.

"Further snow is likely across parts of the southwest of England, easing from the north by morning, with a few light snow showers for other southern counties for a time."

No snow is forecast for the city today but it is set to be chilly for the majority of the day.

READ: Renewed focus on policing

What the Met Office say about today's weather:

"On the cloudy side to start, with isolated light snow flurries and some icy patches possible. Gradually brightening up however, leaving much of the day dry with sunny intervals. Feeling a little less cold, with the easterly wind abating later. Maximum temperature 6 °C."

What the Met Office say about tonight's weather:

"Rather cloudy during the evening and overnight, with a few showers arriving on the northerly breeze. Although less cold than recent nights, a widespread frost is still expected. Minimum temperature -1 °C."

Hour-by-hour forecast:

6am: Cloudy

7am: Cloudy

8am: Cloudy

9am: Cloudy

10am: Cloudy

11am: Sunny intervals

12pm: Sunny day

1pm: Sunny day

2pm: Sunny day

3pm: Sunny intervals

4pm: Sunny intervals

5pm: Overcast

6pm: Overcast

7pm: Cloudy

8pm: Cloudy

9pm: Light shower night

10pm: Light rain

11pm: Cloudy