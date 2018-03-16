Weather forecast: Will it snow in Leeds today?

A yellow weather warning remains in place for Leeds on Friday, but it look as though the majority of the snow will come over the weekend.
The Met Office issued the three day 'be aware' warning for ice and snow in the city yesterday.
But it look like Friday will see more rain in the region, with heavy fog causing problems for commuters in the morning. There is the potential for snow showers late in the evening, going into Saturday morning.
However, people should still be vigilant with the warning in place from 6pm.
Saturday has snow predicted for the majority of the day, while Sunday could see more heavy snowfall in the area.
Friday's hour-by-hour weather forecast:
8am: Drizzle
9am: Heavy rain
10am: Heavy rain
11am: Light rain
12pm: Light rain
1pm: Light rain
2pm: Cloudy
3pm: Light rain
4pm: Light rain
5pm: Light rain
6pm: Light rain
7pm: Light rain
8pm: Light rain
9pm: Light rain
10pm: Light rain
11pm: Sleet showers