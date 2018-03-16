Weather forecast: Will it snow in Leeds today?

Will it snow in Leeds on Friday?
A yellow weather warning remains in place for Leeds on Friday, but it look as though the majority of the snow will come over the weekend.

The Met Office issued the three day 'be aware' warning for ice and snow in the city yesterday.

But it look like Friday will see more rain in the region, with heavy fog causing problems for commuters in the morning. There is the potential for snow showers late in the evening, going into Saturday morning.

However, people should still be vigilant with the warning in place from 6pm.

Saturday has snow predicted for the majority of the day, while Sunday could see more heavy snowfall in the area.

Friday's hour-by-hour weather forecast:

8am: Drizzle

9am: Heavy rain

10am: Heavy rain

11am: Light rain

12pm: Light rain

1pm: Light rain

2pm: Cloudy

3pm: Light rain

4pm: Light rain

5pm: Light rain

6pm: Light rain

7pm: Light rain

8pm: Light rain

9pm: Light rain

10pm: Light rain

11pm: Sleet showers

