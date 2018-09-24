Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Leeds over the next six days

Will the weather this week be cold and miserable or sunny and warm? Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next six days.

In general, temperatures will fluctuate between 14-19C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud.

Tuesday September 25

Highs of 15C

Lows of 12C

Sunny and bright during the morning, with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon into early evening. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Wednesday September 26

Highs of 18C

Lows of 13C

Wednesday is set to be warmer, with a peak temperature of 18C. However, it is set to be overcast throughout the day, with temperatures beginning to cool at around 7pm.

Thursday September 27

Highs of 19°C

Lows of 9°C

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with a peak temperature of 19C and bright sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will begin to cool after 7pm.

Friday September 28

Highs of 14°C

Lows of 5°C

Friday will see a dip in temperatures, cooling to around 14C. The day is also set to be overcast, with temperatures dipping after 7pm.

Saturday September 29

Highs of 14°C

Lows of 7°C

Saturday is set to see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

Sunday September 30

Highs of 15°C

Lows of 6°C

Sunday is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 15°C. The temperature will begin to cool at around 7pm.