Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Leeds over the next six days

Will the weather this week be cold and miserable or sunny and warm? Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next six days.
In general, temperatures will fluctuate between 14-19C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud.
Tuesday September 25
Highs of 15C
Lows of 12C
Sunny and bright during the morning, with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon into early evening. Maximum temperature of 15C.
Wednesday September 26
Highs of 18C
Lows of 13C
Wednesday is set to be warmer, with a peak temperature of 18C. However, it is set to be overcast throughout the day, with temperatures beginning to cool at around 7pm.
Thursday September 27
Highs of 19°C
Lows of 9°C
Thursday will be slightly warmer, with a peak temperature of 19C and bright sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will begin to cool after 7pm.
Friday September 28
Highs of 14°C
Lows of 5°C
Friday will see a dip in temperatures, cooling to around 14C. The day is also set to be overcast, with temperatures dipping after 7pm.
Saturday September 29
Highs of 14°C
Lows of 7°C
Saturday is set to see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, with a maximum temperature of 14C.
Sunday September 30
Highs of 15°C
Lows of 6°C
Sunday is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 15°C. The temperature will begin to cool at around 7pm.