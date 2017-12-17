Wear your woollies to help raise vital funds for Leeds’s Wheatfields Hospice

Have your say

A Leeds hospice is asking residents to get into the festive spirit this month to help raise vital funds.

Headingley-based Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice is organising its Woolies for Wheatfields appeal throughout December.

All this month, the hospice is urging people to take part in the fundraiser, by wearing woolly items of clothing to school, work or social gatherings.

Paula Guanaria, senior fundraising manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “From Christmas jumpers to novelty hats, socks and gloves, wear whatever woolly items you would like and join in this seasonal fundraiser any day during the month of December.

“Ask your friends, school, work, social club or organisation to join in the festive fun and raise some seasonal pounds for your local hospice. It’s a nice way to have some fun with your family, friends and colleagues while supporting hospice care in Leeds.”

The hospice provides free care to patients and their loved ones, but relies on fundraising and generous donations to keep its services running.

It costs £4m to run the hospice.

People can get a free Woolies for Wheatfields fundraising pack, full of festive fundraising ideas, from the charity.

For more information, or for a free fundraising pack, visit www.sueryder.org/wfw