We’re coming home! Kaiser Chiefs give the lowdown on plans for mega-gig at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground

Time flies when you’re the biggest and – many would say – the best band in Leeds.

It’s 10 years since Kaiser Chiefs played their legendary homecoming show at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground in front of 35,000 fans.

Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road.

Now, a decade on, they are getting ready to do it all over again, having recently announced another concert at the stadium on June 8 next year.

And today, as the Kaisers gathered at Elland Road to talk about their plans for the gig, they admitted the last 10 years had gone by in a flash.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post amid the well-heeled surroundings of the Legends Club lounge in the ground’s East Stand, bassist Simon Rix said it was “absolutely mad” to think how much had happened, both to the band and their favourite football team, since they rocked LS11 back in 2008.

Asked for his memories of that night, he said: “I remember more about the day before – the city was buzzing. Everywhere you went, someone was talking about the gig.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson in the East Stand at Elland Road.

“We came here and did the soundcheck, kicked a ball around a bit and then went and sat in the Kop.

“Looking at the stage, it was amazing for us, as a band from Leeds, that the stadium was ours for the weekend.

“I don’t like to talk about ‘making it’, but it felt like a proper moment.”

Next summer’s show is one of a series of events being organised by United in 2019 to mark the club’s centenary.

Kaiser Chiefs in the East Stand at Elland Road.

It follows a short but rapturously-received set from the Kaisers as part of the build-up to Leeds boxer Josh Warrington’s world title fight against Lee Selby at Elland Road in May.

“Doing the boxing with Josh was really good and sort of gave us a taste for doing it again,” said Simon.

“It was interesting, because we were properly a side issue but people went crazy on the night, so when we were asked if we wanted to do this for the 100-year anniversary, we were very, very up for it.

“These things, because they don’t happen that often, they feel a bit like a celebration of the city. I think it will be a big day out for everybody.”

Kaisers drummer Vijay Mistry, meanwhile, cannot wait to take to the stage again in Leeds.

He told the YEP: “It’s great playing gigs everywhere, it genuinely is.

“When you play and you get a reaction from the crowd, that’s great.

“But there’s something special about playing in the UK, and then there’s something special about Yorkshire and something crazy special about Leeds.

“It always is, you feel like you’re at home.”