The thrifty team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk are encouraging Brits to tighten their belt this January and pick up habits to make the year ahead less financially stressful.
Tips to save some dosh include preventative steps like leaving your wallet at home, practical ways to get more out of items and getting creative to save cash by making products at home.
Frugal families could save big time by getting tricksy with the toilet cistern, using the library instead of buying new books, switching up shopping habits and going eco to save some precious pennies.
1. Plan your meals
Meal planning can save quite a few pennies and avoid shelling out loads on tempting takeaways. Only shopping for ingredients needed that week will also help reduce food waste, as everything you buy will be eaten.
2. Avoid signing up to the gym
No matter how tempting it gets, avoid signing up to the gym. Memberships aren’t cheap and there is a great array of videos online for both beginners and intermediates. They are free and the only thing they require is self-motivation.
3. Check online for deals
Instead of buying straight from a shop or brand when seeing an item of clothing, do some sleuthing. Online re-selling sites often have popular, legitimate clothes and accessories listed. Search the exact brand and product name with your fingers crossed. If nothing comes up, many let users set up alerts telling you the next time an identical object goes live.
4. Don't fill the kettle
When filling the kettle, only pour in enough water needed for your cuppa, savings can be made on the water and electricity bill. Doing it once or twice won’t add up to much, but it will across the whole year.