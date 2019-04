Police have thanked motorists for their patience after delays in Leeds city centre last night.

Wyp Roads Policing Unit took to social media to explain why drivers may have been left frustrated.

In a Tweet they explained: "Sorry for the delay folks. for those of you who were wondering what the delay was last night in @WYP_LeedsCity we had to assist with a rather large Ab load movement. Thank you for your patience."

