Watch: Plane takes off in heavy snow at Leeds Bradford Airport

Holidaymakers are fleeing the so-called Beast from the East blizzard at Leeds Bradford Airport.

A video shows a plane struggling through the snow on the runway at the Yeadon airport.

The Siberian snowstorms - which have been dubbed Beast from the East - hit Leeds with almighty force this morning, creating disruption on transport networks.

However some lucky travellers have managed to escape the extreme conditions as flights from LBA continue.

Video: @PhilForsterTV