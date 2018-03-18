WATCH: Otley's Chevin Cross raised for 50th time

A symbol of hope was raised for the 50th time as a market town celebrated half a century of its annual tradition.

Otley’s Chevin Cross was pulled into place at a ceremony on Saturday, an event held each year in time for Easter since 1968.

Volunteers braved the snow to carry sections of the 36-foot wooden structure up the hill before ropes were used to haul the cross into place.

The cross was originally built fifty years ago by Methodist Lay Preacher and funeral director DB Good in 1968.

Twenty years ago it was replaced by craftsman Brett Thompson, who used timber from Manchester’s Arndale Centre to remember those who died in the 1996 bombing of the building.

This year’s event also paid tribute to those who were killed in the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena last year.

