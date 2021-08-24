Dale Clegg, 35, was on a caravan holiday at Barmston Beach Holiday Park in 1989 with his mum Kath Farley, 59 when he fell into a pool.

Kath said Dale "basically drowned" but was saved by a lifeguard named Ian Deakin, 55, who performed CPR on him.

Years later, Dale - from Potternewton, Leeds - found Ian on Facebook to thank him but the pair never met.

The moment Dale and Ian were reunited

However in an amazing twist of fate - whilst she was on another holiday - Kath "bumped into" Ian and had an "emotional reunion".

Kath and her husband Paul Farley, had an idea and asked Ian if he would attend Dale's wedding to his fiance Patsy on Saturday August 21.

He agreed and guests captured the incredible moment the pair reunited with a huge hug.

Kath said her son's wedding day would've never happened without the vital intervention of Ian that day.

She said: "How do you thank somebody I owe everything?

"He is our family hero."

Emotional video footage captured by wedding guests shows the moment Dale and Ian were reunited - with Dale "overwhelmed" by the surprise.

Kath added: "There were only a few in the room who knew the story but I think everybody got the gist.

"I only told Dale’s dad five minutes before, he was shocked and very emotional.

"Dale was overwhelmed, he had no idea."