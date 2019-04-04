Watch as incredibly talented Leeds busker shocks crowds with her opera voice

City centre shoppers were left stunned by this busker's beautiful voice in Leeds on Wednesday.

Singer Chloebeth Hamer set up outside WHSmiths, a popular busking spot at the corner of Lands Lane and Albion Place.

Chloebeth Hamer busking in Leeds city centre and shocking shoppers with her opera voice. Video: Pamela Wilson.

But instead of crooning another Ed Sheeran cover, the singer turned heads with her operatic rendition of Pie Jesu, where she hit some extremely high notes.

Shopper Pamela Wilson was passing when she heard the singing, and stopped to take a video. The footage was posted on Facebook and Chloebeth was identified by those who recognised her.

Pamela said: "She blew me away with her voice. I'm so chuffed people can see the talent that I did yesterday. Her page likes have flown up - she totally deserves the credit."

Originally from Calderdale, Chloebeth is classically trained in singing opera and performs at weddings.

Writing on her Facebook page she said: "Wow blown away by this feedback from busking in Leeds today - just look at those comments!"