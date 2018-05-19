Warrington v Selby: Different class Adams stops opponent in first round

LEEDS golden girl Nicola Adams defeated Soledad Del Valle Frias after just two minutes of Saturday night's international flyweight contest at Elland Road.

Unbeaten Adams looked a class apart to her Argentinian opponent within the first few seconds and Frias crumbled to the canvas following another powerful hit by Adams towards the end of the contest's first round.

The Argentinian fighter was in no state to continue and was stopped as double Olympic gold medallist Adams easily recorded the fourth victory of her professional career.

Adams hopes to win all four of her weight's titles in the next two years and said: "This was unbelievable. To be able to perform in front of such a big crowd was amazing."