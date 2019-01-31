Warnings issued to Leeds people by Canal Trust

Have your say

Beware wet, icy, and potentially treacherous towpaths, when enjoying walks by the canal during wintry weather.

Strong warnings have been issued by the Canal and River Trust charity, along with vital safety tips.

The canals are beautiful when frosty or snowy, and look great on Instagram, but risks increase of a slip, trip or fall in to freezing water.

The charity cares for waterways including the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Huddersfield Narrow and Broad Canals, Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, and several more.

These essential tips are for anyone planning a stroll, bike ride or jog along Yorkshire’s towpaths:

Firstly, tell someone where you are heading, and take your mobile phone.

Wear sturdy footwear and be careful where you tread. Stay away from the edge.

Wear several layers and check the weather before leaving.

Daylight draws in fast so try to avoid routes along icy towpaths in the late afternoon.

Do not step on the ice as it won’t support your weight.

Stephen Williamson, health and safety advisor for Yorkshire and North East at the Canal and River Trust, said: “Canals and rivers can provide a boost to health, happiness and wellbeing. However, with cold temperatures and dark afternoons, it’s even more important to remember potential dangers. Some towpaths aren’t lit and it’s all too easy to slip and fall in.”

Dog walkers are advised to keep dogs on leads, and never to follow a pet on to a frozen canal.

To find out more about staying safe near the water go to https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/about-us/our-campaigns/safety-on-our-waterways/winter-water-safety. Tag @CanalRiverTrust in Instagram photos.