Warning to motorists as huge lorry fire causing traffic chaos on M1 motorway near Leeds

Drivers are being warned of long tailbacks on the M1 due to a large lorry fire and the motorway has been closed.

There are delays of at least 30 minutes on the M1 according to the Highways Agency due to the fire.

The fire on the M1 near Leeds

-> Live updates: Huge lorry fire on the M1 near Leeds

The lorry is still in place and on fire as of 5.30pm.

Drivers are being advised to use the A1M for the south instead.

A spokesman for Highways North East said: "There are currently 30 minute delays on the approach to this incident (above usual journey times) spanning 4.5 miles back to J45. Average speeds on the approach to J42 are 9 mph.

"If travelling from further afield, pls consider using the A1M for the south"

The incident has happened on the M1 at Junction 42 southbound.

The lorry is on the hard shoulder and the motorway has been CLOSED.

#M1 J42 southbound between the slips. There is lorry on fire on the hardshoulder. We have closed the carriageway for the safety of road users. #TrafficOfficers are travelling.

KEEP FOLLOWING FOR UPDATES ON OUR LIVE BLOG HERE