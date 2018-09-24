Warning over fake TV Licensing scam

Have your say

People are being warned not to fall for a TV Licensing scam that’s ciruclating.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, says it has seen a sharp increase in reports about fake TV Licensing emails claiming to offer refunds.

Action Fraud is warning people about the fake email, which attempts to take your personal and financial information.

The emails say that the refund cannot be processed due to ‘invalid account details’ and links in the email lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal and financial details.

Action Fraud said: “Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam.

“Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.”