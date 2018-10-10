Warm your pipes this autumn

Young singers in the region will have the opportunity to audition for a national choir, when the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain’s annual auditions tour comes to Leeds and Hull in the next few weeks.

Auditions are free of charge to children receiving free school meals and, if successful, candidates will be given a place in NYCGB’s outstanding National Youth Boys’ Choir, National Youth Girls’ Choir, or National Youth Training Choir, depending on their age. They will then get to take part in up to two residential courses in 2019 with world-class teaching, training and performance opportunities.

Visit www.nycgb.org.uk/audition for details on auditions and the NYCGB’s Financial Assistance Scheme.