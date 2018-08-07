Wanted: These are the people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Anyone who recognises one of the men or women caught on camera is urged to call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Callers should state the identity of the person shown and the reference number accompanying their picture.

Information can also be provide via on online form on the independent crime charity’s website.

