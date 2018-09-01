Want to be an Avenger? Marvel holding superhero auditions in Leeds for Disneyland Paris parades

Want to be paid to play your favourite Marvel character in parades at tone of Europe's biggest and most visited theme parks, Disneyland Paris?

Well now could be your chance. Disney owns Marvel Studios which created the Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers universe films, and is looking for people in Leeds to become an Avenger.

Auditions are taking place in Leeds in September for people to play characters like Iron Man and Captain America at Disneyland Paris.

There are some pretty strict criteria people must meet though.

Female face character hopefuls must stand between 5’3” and 5’9” with "an elegant and graceful physique and no visible tattoos" and a minimum basic dance level required.

Male face character wannabes should stand between 5’10” and 6’3” with a "strong and lean physic and no visible tattoos", as well as a minimum basic dance level required. Hopefuls are asked to head to the open audition with a non-returnable CV, pen and comfy clothing, along with no make-up.

The poster on their website says: "We are looking for enthusiastic and highly energetic people for our characters and parades department! "If you dream of performing as a famous Disney and/or Marvel character, and participate in our wonderful parades and cavalcades."

Don't fancy being a Marvel superhero? Disney is also searching for people to be classic Disney characters as well, including Snow White, Cinderella and all the Disney princes and princesses.

Open auditions take place at Yorkshire Dance, 3 St Peters Square, Leeds on September 9 at 10am. For more information, CLICK HERE.



