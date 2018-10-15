Walks bring history to life

History will come alive with a series of guided walks run by Morley historian and author Ken Goor.

The veteran tour guide, 67, has been guiding for over 33 years. He has a new series of winter walks.

Ken said: “If anyone is thinking about it, it’s good fun, keeps you fit and you learn a lot of local history, such as why they used to tar the feet of geese when they were driving them into the city... it was a way of giving them a pair of wellies.”

TuesDAY October 30 - DARKER SIDE OF LEEDS

Witchcraft, body snatching and more are promised on this look at the grimmer side of the city’s history, including real court cases. Meet at the Corn Exchange at 7pm. Duration: two hours.

Wednesday October 31 - Ghost walk

Stories abound of hauntings at some of Leeds’s oldest buildings, including The City Varieties, Leeds Grand Theatre and the old stone vaults beneath Leeds Town Hall. Meet at the Corn Exchange at 7 pm. Duration: two hours.

Monday November 12 - Pubs and Yards of Leeds

Taking in the pubs of Leeds, including The Adelphi and Whitelocks. Starts at 7pm. Duration: two-and-a-half hours.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 27 - Christmas Traditions

This tour looks at Christmas lights and old yuletide traditions in the city and how the first Christmas lights were put up in nearby Heckmondwike. Starts at 7 pm. Duration: two hours.

All walks start from outside McDonalds, inside Leeds Railway Station, unless otherwise stated. Booking required. Stout footwear required. Adults £5, accompanied children free (unless otherwise stated).

Contact Ken Goor on 0113 2526807/07742 223 926, or via email: goorsguiding@btinternet.com or log onto his website: www.goorsguiding.webs.com.