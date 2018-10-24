Wakefield welcomes top TV personalities to Rhubarb Festival

Wakefield Council has announced two top TV personalities will be headlining its famous Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb.

The first major event in the UK’s ‘foodie’ calendar returns for its 13th year in February and planning is well underway with two famous names already confirmed to be cooking up some tasty treats.

Chris Bavin, star of Eat Well for Less and co-judge on Mary Berry’s new BBC Series, will be demonstrating how eating can be cheap and easy to achieve.

His ‘eating well for less’ demonstrations will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, February 23.

Katie Rushworth, one of the stars from successful gardening series ITV’s popular Love Your Garden and Love Your Home and Garden, is returning to her Yorkshire roots by joining the cooking demonstration tent on Friday, February 22, making delicious rhubarb jam.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Preparations are already well underway to make next year’s Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb one of the best yet. We are delighted to have already secured two top TV personalities to wow the crowds with their expertise.

“There will be a whole host of other entertainment available including children’s activities and workshops, local produce with a rhubarb twist, hot street food, a Deliciously Yorkshire market and much more. Please get the date in your diary so you don’t miss out.”

The festival will be held between 10am and 5pm on Friday, February 22 to Saturday, February 23, and between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, February 24.

It will take place in the Cathedral precinct and the Bull Ring, with other parts of the city joining in with fringe and food events.

To keep up to date with information about this year’s festival, visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/rhubarb or on Facebook and Twitter using #rhubarbfest.