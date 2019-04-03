Wakefield Trinity player Danny Kirmond honoured with testimonial evening

Have your say

Long serving Wakefield Trinity player Danny Kirmond has been honoured with a testimonial evening.

Old Sharlston Cricket Club hosted the event for the second-row forward last month.

Guests enjoyed a fish and chip supper before Danny - joined by fellow players Jacob Miller and David Fifita - took part in a question and answer session hosted by Mark Reeves.

The testimonial evening was a packed out event.

Shaun Craig, on behalf of the cricket club, said: “A full house enjoyed a great night and everyone wishes Danny a successful year.” Picture, from left, Wakefield Captain Jacob Miller, OSCC Chairman Keith Hartshorne, Danny Kirmond, OSCC President Eric Ball and David Fifita.