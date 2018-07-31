Wakefield teenager found after going missing for over a week

Police say a teenager that was missing for a week has now been found safe and well .

Louise Mitchell, 15, was last seen at her house in Wrenthorpe on Friday, July 27.

But yesterday the police she had been finally located.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and assisted us with our enquiries, we are pleased to accounce that Louise Mitchell has this evening been found safe and well.

“We would please ask that if anyone has any information relating to her whereabouts whilst she has been missing they do not post them in comments or on social media but instead speak to Wakefield CID in confidence on 101 extension 21353.”