Wakefield neighbour calls 999 to report ambulance blocking drive for patient in life-threatening condition

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has revealed they received an angry call demanding an ambulance be moved while its staff were treating a patient with life-threatening conditions.

The call was made in Wakefield on the afternoon of Thursday, March 8 by a neighbour of the person receiving treatment, claiming the emergency response vehicle was blocking their drive.

The service have now asked all residents to think before calling and only use 999 in an emergency.

A Yorkshire Ambulance spokesperson said: “Our crew had stopped to treat a patient with life-threatening conditions.

“While there, a 999 call was made asking to move the ambulance, which the crew obviously couldn’t do.”

A post on the official Yorkshire Ambulance Service Facebook page urged people to only call 999 in an emergency.

People were quick to jump to the defense of the ambulance service, with Joe Blackie commenting: “Block my drive with an ambulance anytime you like! There should be a campaign with car window stickers saying ‘block my drive’ to support ambulance crews.”

Sharon Arrand echoed those sentiments, adding: “Block my drive anytime,” while Lisa Gavin Donaldson said: “Words fail me.”