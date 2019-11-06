Wakefield man is hosting Christmas dinner - and everyone is invited

Ryan Simpson is welcoming everyone to join him for Christmas dinner.

Ryan Simpson is hoping to help clear the feeling of isolation and loneliness this festive season after battling with mental health by hosting his own Christmas dinner.

If you are homeless, suffering with mental health, elderly, family, struggling or just want to enjoy Christmas day with company you are welcome to join.

Ryan said: “This Christmas day event was an idea I had to bring people together like myself who would otherwise be spending the day alone, I haven’t had a great experience over the years on Christmas Day and I know there’s many more in the same situation, whether its homeless people, people struggling to provide on the day or people genuinely lonely and don’t have the joy of spending it with loved ones."

Leaflets are being handed out to everyone to bring everyone together.

The event is being funded solely by donations and funds raised through raffles and activities and the dinner will be free.

Ryan said: “For me to be able to host an event like this and help people in my situation is a massive deal.

"Everyone who knows me personally knows how far I have come in recent years and I've always wanted to make sure one year I could make sure nobody has to feel the way I felt , now to be able to make this happen is so overwhelming.”

The dinner will be hosted at Swinnow Community Centre in Leeds on Christmas Day from 11.30am to 5pm with transport provided from Leeds City Centre to the venue.