Wakefield councillor 'delighted' after getting all clear from breast cancer

A Conservative councillor has said she is "over the moon" after being given the all clear from breast cancer.

Coun Gill Cruise underwent surgery in September last year after she was diagnosed with the disease in the late summer.

The devastating news came just months after she was elected to serve the Horbury and South Ossett ward for the first time at the local elections.

But her treatment has been a success and doctors declared her free of cancer this week after confirming that the tumour had not spread.

Coun Cruise, 51, described living with the illness as a "terrible" ordeal for herself and her family, but she is now looking forward to the future.

She said: "I'm absolutely over the moon.

"I've felt all right for a while, but it's always in the back of your mind that the cancer's not been caught or it's spread.

"But they couldn't find anything and I don't need any more treatment. I'm delighted.

"Cancer changes everything and my family have been so supportive, but there are times when those close to you just don't know what to say. It's very hard."

Coun Cruise will have annual scans to make sure the disease stays away and has to take medication for another 10 years.

But she says her recovery has given her a completely different outlook on life.

"Do what you want," is her advice.

"You don't know what's around the corner, so just enjoy life.

"I'll be throwing myself back into my council work now, and I'll be spending a lot more time on the streets now working hard for everyone in this area."