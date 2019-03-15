Wakefield Council 'working with police' over sexual exploitation investigation

Wakefield Council has said it is 'working with police' over the sexual exploitation investigation that saw 20 people arrested.

Detectives investigating allegations of child sex abuse in Wakefield made the arrest as part of an ongoing operation.

The 19 men and one woman are originally from Wakefield and have been interviewed and released on police bail.

The investigation centres on allegations made by two teenage females of sexual abuse committed against them in the Wakefield area between 2014 and 2016, while they were aged between 14 and 15 year’s old.

And Vicky Schofield, service director for children’s social care at the council, said: “The safety and wellbeing of the children and young people in this district is an absolute priority for Wakefield Council, and our partners. We are working with West Yorkshire Police to support the ongoing investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Fran Naughton, who is leading the investigation said their work had been going on 'for some time' after they were first reported in 2016.