Wakefield Council's website out of action for days: Local authority apologises

WAKEFIELD Council has apologised over ongoing problems with its website.

The website has not been fully accessible since last Wednesday (Sept 19) afternoon and users were still having problems accessing the website today. (Mon Sept 24)

Gillian Connolly, corporate director for business change at Wakefield Council, said: “We have been experiencing some issues with the council website since late afternoon on Wednesday

when it has been intermittently available to customers.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused, and are working with the service provider to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"People can contact the Council by emailing customerservices@wakefield.gov.uk or calling 0345 8 506 506."