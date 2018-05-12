Wakefield College toasts its 150th year

Wakefield College is celebrating a special landmark as it marks 150 years of providing education and training.

The college, which traces its roots back to the 19th century, is planning a range of activities over the coming months to mark the occasion including the unveiling of a memorial timeline, competition with a local school and an exhibition showcasing the history of the site.

The college has also revealed a new commemorative logo as part of the celebrations.

The hashtag #wakeycollege150 has also been set up so that people can join in and make their own contribution to the celebrations via social media.

Commenting on the milestone, principal Sam Wright said: “This is a monumental moment in the history of Wakefield College as we celebrate 150 years of providing education and training.

“It’s a proud moment for myself, staff and students both past and present.

“Thousands of students of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have walked through our doors and transformed their lives through learning.We’d love people to join in and share their own experiences of the college with us.

“The college today continues to play a pivotal role in the educational and economical regeneration of the district and we continue to be as committed as ever in helping learners realise their ambitions.”

The foundations for Wakefield College were laid in 1868 with the establishment of The Industrial and Fine Art Institution.