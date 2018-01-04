'Vulnerable' pensioner missing from Dewsbury is found

A missing 80-year-old man from Dewsbury has been found after police searches and a public appeal.

Raymond Schofield had last been seen at his home at about 7pm on Wednesday and was reported missing this morning.

West Yorkshire Police earlier said they they were very concerned about his welfare, describing Mr Schofield as ‘vulnerable’.

An appeal for information was issued as officers continued to carry out searches in the local area.

In an update, the force said Mr Schofield had been found safe and well.