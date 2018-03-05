VOTE: What is Leeds' favourite pie?

Savoury or sweet? Wet or dry? Pub or butcher? Vegetarian or meaty?

There's so many questions when it comes to pies.

There is a broad spectrum of fillings from the sweet and zingy apple pie to the humble meat-filled pork pie, and everything in between.

Some people prefer them with custard, while others would rather ladle hot gravy over theirs.

As we enter the first day of British Pie Week 2018 – the event aimed at raising awareness of all things pastry-cased – we want to find out what Leeds rates as the best pie.

So whether you prefer your pastry flaky or shortcrust, we want to know what you rate the top of your pie rankings.

How did British Pie Week start?

According to website www.pierate.co.uk, British Pie Week was kicked off by a pastry company with the objective of selling more of its pastry.

They've now disappeared off the scene, leaving behind a week-long pie love-in for fillings fans up and down the country.

2018 marks the tenth anniversary of British Pie Week.

When is British Pie Week?

It's from Monday, March 5 until Sunday, March 11.