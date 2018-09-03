Vote for the YEP Chippy of the Year 2018

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2018.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018:

01. Bentley’s Fish & Chips, Swinnow Road, Swinnow.

02. Bretts Fish & Chips, 12-14 North Lane, Headingley.

03. Captain Thornton’s, 132 Dib Lane, Grange Park.

04. Croft Street Fisheries, 2 Croft Street, Pudsey.

05. Daisy Fisheries, 166 Stanningley Road, Bramley.

06. East Garforth Fish Shop, 40 Aberford Road, East Garforth.

07. Elmet Fisheries, The Boyle, Barwick-in-Elmet.

08. Farndale’s Fish & Chips, 138 Aberford Road, Woodlesford.

09. Frydays, 100 Street Lane, Roundhay.

10. Garnet Fisheries, 263 Dewsbury Road, Beeston.

11. Gay Lane Fisheries, 55 Gay Lane, Otley.

12. GJ’S Fish & Chips, 59a Holmsley Field Lane, Oulton.

13. Grandad Nicols Fisheries, 109 Leeds Road, Ilkley.

14. Hartley’s, 165 New Road Side, Horsforth.

15. Hartley’s, 66 Lowtown, Pudsey.

16. Hillton’s Fish & Chips, 9 Long Meadowgate, Garforth.

17. Holbeck Fisheries, 3 Top Moor Side, Holbeck.

18. Kirkby’s, 24 Stonegate Road, Meanwood.

19. Kirkstall Fisheries, 6 Morris Lane, Kirkstall.

20. Land & Sea Fisheries, 4 Sussex Gardens, Leeds.

21. Midgleys, 288 Upper Town Street, Bramley.

22. Midgleys, 204 Butcher Hill, West Park.

23, Mother Hubbard’s, 52 Harehills Road, Harehills.

24. Nelson Fisheries, 82 Victoria Road, Morley.

25. Oakwood Fisheries, 492 Roundhay Road, Oakwood.

26. Ollie’s Fisheries, 8 Easy Road, Leeds.

27. Robin Hood Fisheries, 500 Leeds Road, Wakefield.

28. Rockfords, 859 York Road, Leeds.

29. St Michaels Fisheries, 7 St Michaels Lane, Headingley.

30. Talk of the Town, 215 Stainbeck Road, Stainbeck.

31. The Bearded Sailor, 1 Robin Lane, Pudsey.

32. The Fishermans Wife, 12-14 George Street, Leeds.

33. The Great Yorkshireman, 402a Kirkstall Road, Burley.

34. The Little Fisherman, 121 High Street, Yeadon.

35. The Mermaid Fish Restaurant, Britannia Road, Morley.

36. The Old Village Fish Shop, 11a Hopewell View, Middleton.

37. Thorntons Fisheries, 46 Bramley Centre, Bramley.

38. Woodside Fisheries, 274 Low Lane, Horsforth. Entries will be printed in the Yorkshire Evening Post and online until Saturday, September 15, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

