Vote for Leeds’s new young mayor

Twelve children are in the running to become the new Children’s Mayor of Leeds.

The dozen youngsters are now busy finalising their campaigns ahead of the final few days of voting.

Primary schools across the city were asked to nominate a year five pupil for election to the role.

As part of the process, each candidate was required to write a short manifesto outlining what they would do to improve Leeds if they were given the prestigious honour of becoming the city’s new Children’s Mayor.

The current Children’s Mayor is Isla Bentley from Gildersome Primary School - the eighth young person to hold the role since it was introduced by the council.

Children and young people across Leeds are now asked to vote for their two favourite choices.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive board member for children’s services, said: “As a child-friendly city, we want the enthusiasm and immense talent that our young people have to play a vital role in shaping what the priorities should be for decision makers to ensure that Leeds can become an even better place for people to live and visit in the future.

“Being the Leeds Children’s Mayor is a brilliant way in which to ensure that this does happen and that the voices of young people are heard. Once again we are very proud to say we have another 12 amazing candidates for the role, and we would urge every young person to have their say and to vote for their two preferred candidates.”

To vote, visit bit.ly/2MubBnr. Voting closes on Wednesday, September 19.

The finalists will then meet the Lord Mayor for tea as the winner is announced on Thursday, September 27.