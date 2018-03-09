Voice of football Motson ready to blow final whistle on career which started in Yorkshire

Broadcasting legend John Motson will commentate on his final live football match for the BBC this weekend - but did you know he started covering the sport in Yorkshire?

The 72-year-old has graced airwaves and TV screens for 50 years after getting his big break when Hereford United famously knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972, but began his illustrious journey in football with the Sheffield Morning Telegraph newspaper.

Motson, from Bury St Edmunds, began his career in Barnet as a reporter for a newspaper business, before his move to South Yorkshire.

In total, he has covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games, but announced he would be retiring at the end of the current campaign back in September 2017.

His final game for the BBC, where he began working in 1968, will be this weekend's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Watford for BBC Radio 5 Live.

He will still cover highlights for BBC 1's Match of the Day program until the end of the current season.