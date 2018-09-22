Visitors sucked into virtual sinking ship

shoppers and commuters may have got that sinking feeling in Leeds city centre after a 3D painting to mark the arrival of a new escape game was created in the city centre.

The piece, by an artist duo known around the world for their 3D anamorphic work, was painted onto Albion Street and featured Leeds United’s Argentinian manager, Marcelo Bielsa, as fans have never seen him before.

21 September 2018...... Andrew Boocock gets up close with Escape Hunt Leeds 3D masterpiece by world-famous street artists Joe & Max On Albion Street The visual is of Blackbeard's cabin featuring a portrait of Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa to launch the new Blackbeard's Treasure escape room opening tomorrow in the city. Picture Tony Johnson.

Artists Joe Hill and Max Lowry drew their interpretation of Blackbeard’s sinking ship to coincide with Escape Hunt Leeds unveiling its new virtual reality game, Blackbeard’s Treasure.

Mr Hill said: “Our artwork is all about engaging people so that they become a piece of the artwork by simply standing in it.

“Captivating people with our street art is what drives us to produce unique art time and time again and to different audiences around the world.

“We really enjoyed bringing the sinking Blackbeard’s galleon to life, adding a touch of Leeds in the form of current Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

“We’re looking forward to stepping out of our artwork to get lost in the real escape room.”

The new game, which is based at The Light and opened yesterday, transports players back in time to the galleon of one of the most notorious pirates in history.

With the ship shot to pieces and sinking fast, players go in search of Blackbeard’s loot, but find themselves trapped aboard. With just 60 minutes before they go down with the ship, teams have to solve a series of puzzles to make their escape with the treasure.

Daniel Gascoigne, general manager at Escape Hunt Leeds, said: “We hope this brilliant artwork encourages local residents to be sucked into the sinking ship for real at Escape Hunt Leeds.”

