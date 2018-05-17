Violent robber preyed on woman after setting fire to pub toilet

A convicted arsonist violently robbed a women hours after starting a fire in a pub toilet.

Richard Mallin was jailed for six years over the two incidents which took place in Wakefield on April 5 this year.

A court heard Mallin targeted a 63-year-old woman as she was walking to her car which was parked near to Wakefield Prison at 3.45pm.

Mallin, 35, grabbed hold of the victim by the throat and pushed her against a wall.

The woman struck her head and screamed for help as she was forced to the floor.

Mallin ran off with the woman’s handbag but was confronted by a 55-year-old man who saw the incident.

Mallin headbutted the man but was detained at the scene when prison staff and other members of the public came to help.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mallin started a fire in the toilets at Alfred Moodies, on Little Westgate, earlier in the day at 1pm.

Mallin set fire to a toilet roll in one of the toilets before leaving.

The fire was put out after the bar manager smelt burning and discovered the toilet full of smoke.

The court heard Mallin has previous convictions for arson and was out of prison on licence at the time of the offences.

Mallin, of Springwell View, Holbeck, Leeds, pleaded guilty to robbery, common assault and arson.

Judge James Spencer told Mallin: “You chose a woman who was much older then you.

“You were rough with her and violent and you wrestled her to the ground.

“No doubt this is a memory that will stay with her.”