Violent criminal left girlfriend covered in blood after jealous attack in Leeds

A violent criminal kicked his girlfriend repeatedly in the head in a fit of jealousy in front of her baby boy.

A court heard the victim's home was "spattered with blood" as Rajveer Duggal carried out the sustained attack at her home in Leeds.

Duggal was given a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

At the time of the assault, July 25 this year, Duggal was out of prison on licence.

In 2010 was given a 12-year sentence for his role in the 'kneecapping' of a man in a street in Moortown.

Leeds Crown Court heard Duggal attacked his partner after turning up drunk at her home with a bottle of brandy.

The woman told him he had to leave as she was planning to take her son to stay at her mother's and then go out for the evening.

The victim's phone rang and Duggal asked her if it was her former partner.

Duggal, of Moor Allerton Way, Moor Allerton, turned violent when she confirmed that it was.

Sentencing Duggal, Recorder David Gordon said: "That appears to have been like a red rag to a bull.

"You stood over her in the living room and repeatedly kicked her to the face, knocking her backwards, and she lost count of the number of kicks. Blood was everywhere."

The court heard some of the blood went on to the baby.

The woman had a panic attack and her son was screaming.

Duggal, who had been in a relationship with the woman since November last year, ordered her to have a shower.

The 33-year-old then headbutted the woman on the nose before leaving the property.

She suffered a broken nose and bruising to her face.

Recorder Gordon said: "Considering what a violent attack this was, she was lucky to get away with non-permanent injuries."

Duggal has previous convictions for violence, firearms and drug offences.

In 2010 he was given a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Duggal acted as a getaway driver when a man was shot in the leg at point-blank range with a sawn-off shotgun.

After being arrested in connection with the shooting, Duggal told a probation officer: "This is a cruel world we live in. This is how things are. People should get used to it."

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Duggal was recalled to prison after being arrested for attacking the woman.

He told the court: "I can't excuse his behaviour and he does wish to express remorse for what he has done."